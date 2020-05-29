University of Evansville to Welcome Students to Campus for its Fall Term

The University of Evansville announced that it intends to return to campus for in-person instruction for the Fall 2020 term no later than August 26.

"Based on feedback from our faculty, staff, and students, we are committed to in-person classes this fall," said UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. "Reopening campus is a monumental task, but we have been working for months on plans to reopen safely. Throughout this pandemic, our guiding principles have included supporting the safety and well-being of our entire campus community, continuing to provide a transformative educational experience, and considering the public health implications of our actions."

Based on these principles, the University has been proactive and intentional in its response to the Coronavirus pandemic. A Coronavirus Healthcare Taskforce, consisting of faculty, staff, administrators, and public health experts, has developed robust plans and made recommendations relating to all aspects of the University's response, culminating in a phased approach to reopening campus and preparing for the fall semester.

Following the guidelines of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and in consultation with public health experts and the University's Coronavirus Healthcare Taskforce, the University has planned a gradual reopening of offices, labs, and other campus spaces. These plans include preparations for in-person campus visits as well as procedures and protocols for students' return to campus for the fall semester.

Instruction in the fall will be designed for in-person experiences and will include some hybrid and online classes to maintain recommended social distancing and ensure public health protocols are met while providing a high-quality learning experience for students. Other preparations include adjustments in classroom spaces, residence halls, dining facilities, and healthcare protocols regarding testing, masks, temperature checks, and other safety measures.

"We will continue to monitor the health of our community closely and provide updates frequently," said President Pietruszkiewicz. "We look forward to welcoming our returning students back to campus and extending a warm welcome - at a safe social distance - to the new members of our UE family."