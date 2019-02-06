VALENTINE: Share a card with a loved one and give back

Local residents can avoid a last minute scramble for cards and chocolates this Valentine’s Day and support the health of local women at the same time!

For the 14th consecutive year, the Whitley County Community Foundation will sling Cupid’s arrow for anyone wishing to send special valentines to friends, neighbors and family members.

Here’s how it works: For each $5 tax deductible contribution to the Giving Circle for Women’s Health Fund, the Community Foundation will send a colorful valentine alerting your honorees that a gift has been made in their name.

All proceeds benefit the Giving Circle Fund which provides free mammograms to Whitley County women who cannot afford the vital test, as well as other programs designed to support the health and well-being of girls and women in our community.

Chocolate goes to the hips, flowers wilt away, but a donation to the Whitley County Giving Circle for Women’s Health Fund at the Community Foundation will truly be a gift from the heart that makes a lasting difference in the lives of others. For some, it will truly be a valentine for life.

Valentines can be ordered on-line by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org or simply mail a list with the names and addresses of your valentines and a $5 donation for each to CFWC, 400 N. Whitley Street, Columbia City, IN, 46725.

The last day to submit orders is Feb. 8. Please note: the Foundation makes every attempt to organize mailings (whether across country or across town) to reach mailboxes on Feb. 14 but ultimately, delivery is based upon the post office’s schedule.

For additional information, contact the Foundation at 260-244-5224.