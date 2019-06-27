Walker selected as 2019 Red Coat recipient

Last year’s Red Coat recipient Robin Wright was honored to present Jeff Walker the prestigious Red Coat this year. The moment was celebrated during the Old Settlers Day Past Presidents Dinner Tuesday evening.

The presentation of a Red Coat signifies Walker will be this year’s third vice president and next year’s second vice president. Wright will then become first vice president for next year’s Old Settlers event and current vice president Marcia McNagny will be the 2020 president.

While addressing those gathered at the dinner, Walker reflected on the many years he has enjoyed Old Settlers and the many aspects in which he took part.

“Growing up I didn’t know about Cedar Point or DisneyWorld, for me it was Old Settlers and I lived three blocks away. It was my first introduction to amusement rides,” recalled Walker.

He said his first big ride was the Scrambler. Walker said he also took in part in the parade in high school through the marching band.

To read more about the event, grab a copy of Thursday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.