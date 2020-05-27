WCCOA: Drive-In Community Bingo Night May 29

The WCCOA is hosting a Community Drive-In Bingo Night on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Woodlands (across from Bones Theatre). A tenderloin dinner will be available for purchase at 5 pm for $10. Kids 5 and under eat Free (ham & cheese sandwich w/chips, dessert & drink). Bingo starts at 6 pm, and a 10-pack of Bingo cards will be $5. The Woodlands is located at 710 N. Opportunity Dr., Columbia City. For additional details, call 260-248-8944.