WCCS announces last day of school for 2019-2020 school year

Dr. O'Connor sent out the following email to WCCS families on April 12. In it she outlined the remaining e-learning days as well as when the final day of school will take place.

Dear WCCS Families,

Everyday, we are all facing new challenges as we work to care for and educate our children and to keep everyone healthy and safe. Daily, we receive new data and information to guide our planning and decisions for the coming weeks.

As you know, schools are closed until the end of the 2019/2020 school year. We will continue our remote e-learning schedule as follows:

E-Learning Days Waiver Days

April 13, 14, and 15 April 16 and 17

April 20, 21, and 22 April 23 and 24

April 27, 28, and 29 April 30 and May 1

May 4, 5, and 6 May 7 and 8

May 11, 12, 13, and 14

IMPORTANT - Thursday, May 14, 2020 will be the last day of the 2019/2020 school year.

Families unable to access the internet will continue to receive packets in the mail. The internet can be accessed while parked in any of the schools’ parking lots.

Our Food Service staff will prepare and distribute snack and lunch packets from Indian Springs Middle School from 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM on the following Tuesdays: April 14, April 21, April 28, May 5 and May 12, 2020.

IMPORTANT – The location of food distribution has changed to Indian Springs Middle School.

Many families have completed the online form so that we can be prepared. If you did not complete the form and wish to pick up meals from your child(ren), you must wait until 5:30 PM to come as we will serve those who did sign up first.

The sign up for April 21st pick up will be available from April 13 to April 17. You will receive weekly reminders via Skyward along with a link to the form.

Many questions have come up over the last few weeks about grades, work completion and submission, retrieving student items from the school, Chromebook collection, etc., etc. We will be getting answers to you as we are able. Principals, teachers, and counselors are available for any questions that you may have. Please review the FAQ document attached to this email as some of your questions will be answered in this document.

We have heard some reports of students not working to their full capacity. This can be frustrating to parents. Contact your child’s teacher or principal for additional assistance regarding this. We are still in school and students will receive grades and credit for their work. We expect learning to continue.

I have been extremely grateful for the effort put forth by our teachers to educate our students remotely. WCCS teachers possess significant knowledge and skills in this area. Please contact them if you need assistance in any way.

We continue to move through these challenging times. Please know that we are committed to provide the best possible support and education for our students until the last day of school and beyond.

Families, thank you for working with us. Be well and take care.

Easter blessings to you and your family.

Most Sincerely,

Dr. Patricia O’Connor

WCCS Superintendent