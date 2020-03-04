WCCS Looks at Option to Tackle Cell Phone Usage in Class

One struggle many administrators and staff have is students’ cell phone usage in the classrooms. While cell phones can be utilized as a helpful tool, they also pose some distractions. Columbia City High School Principal Jennifer Reiff presented the Yondr cell phone proposal at the school board of trustees meeting on Monday, March 2.

The Yondr company provides lockable cell phone pouches that can only be opened by a specialized disc that acts as an unlocking base. According to their official website, Yondr provides a patented system to create phone-free spaces. Artists, educators and various organizations have used Yondr in order to focus on their work and be free of distractions. Reiff said there should be open communication about cell phone usage, and when it’s appropriate to use cell phones.

“I’ve always been at the mindset that this is an opportunity to teach, and an opportunity to talk to kids about when you should use your phones, and when you should turn it off, when it should be out. The more and more we get into this digital world the more I realize that kids are still kids, and we still need to teach. We need to teach them how to restrict themselves,” Reiff said.

