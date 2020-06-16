WCCS School Board approves new Columbia City Head Coach, Matt Schauss

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 15th, 2020

Columbia City High School Welcomes Matt Schauss as its Head Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach.

We are excited to announce that Matt Schauss has been formally approved to be the next Head Boys’ Varsity

Basketball Coach for Columbia City High School. Coach Schauss comes to Columbia City from Jimtown High

School where he served as the head boys’ basketball coach for the last 3 seasons. During his tenure at Jimtown,

Coach Schauss brought admirable success to a program that had recently struggled. Most importantly, his teams

played within a positive culture of athletic and personal development and had a competitive passion that was clearly

defined and evident.

Matt graduated from Bethel College in 2015. He was captain of the basketball team for 3 seasons. Some of his

many accolades include 3-time All-Conference, 2-time Academic All-American, Crossroads Conference Student-

Athlete of the Year, Crossroads League Player of the Year, 1st Team NAIA All-American, and Capitol One All-

American Student-Athlete of the Year.

Columbia City High School is honored to welcome Matt, his wife Kyla, and their son Jayce, to the Columbia City

community.