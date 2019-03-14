Whitko announces 2019 Val and Sal

SOUTH WHITLEY — Whitko School Corporation recently announced this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Valedictorian for the 2018-19 school year is Samuel Mark Rickerd.

He is the son of Mark and Sarah Rickerd.

Throughout his high school experience he has been President of National Honor Society, President of Student Council, S.A.D.D., a member of Whitko Chamber Ensemble, a Whitko Theater member, Campus Life member, Whitley County Youth Leadership delegate, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership delegate, Purdue University Fort Wayne Sci-TEC Academy member, part of the Whitko Golf team and Social Studies Academic Team.

He plans to attend Purdue University to study computer engineering.

Whitko’s Salutatorian this year is Livia Elise Rose.

She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Season Rose.

In high school she has been a member of the Math Academic Team, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Art Club, National Honor Society and videographer for the boys’ basketball team.

After graduation she plans to attend Taylor University to pursue a degree in Film and Audio Production and minor in Computer Science Digital Media.

Whitko High School’s graduation will take place on May 31.