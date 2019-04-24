Whitko artists sweep Lakes and Streams contest

The Whitko Art Department recently competed in the Kosciusko County Lakes and Streams 11th Annual Wonderful Water Student Art Contest.

This program is designed to raise awareness and appreciation for Kosciusko County waters through artistic expression. The theme for this year’s contest was “Lake and Stream Habitats." Fourth through twelfth grade students from Kosciusko school districts were invited to submit their depiction of local waterways. Artists with winning entries received cash prizes and the privilege of having their artwork on display in the community. As a bonus, the artwork was also featured in a calendar. Artwork was evaluated by a panel of judges from Grace College Art Department. Criteria for judging was based on creativity, artistic merit, compatibility of any wildlife with its habitat, and depiction of the theme.

Whitko Jr/Sr High School students were eligible in grade categories 9-12. Whitko Art students received a total of 13 out of the possible 19 awards, from their grade categories. Whitko High School Art teacher, Daniel Malicki, as always, is proud of his students’ pursuit for excellence.

8th/9th Grade:

- Haley Laws ( Grade 9) won third place with "Lake of Placidity”

- Morgan Dyck (9) Honorable Mention for “Leap Frog”

- Michaela Wade (9) Honorable Mention for “The Morning Dream”

- Emily Huhn (8) Honorable Mention for “A Day at the Lake”

10th Grade:

- Megan McDaniel (10) First Place for “Flying High!”

- Taylor Smith (10) Second Place for “Hopping Around”

- Ryce Noragon (10) Honorable Mention for “Rowing Away for the Day”

11th Grade:

- Celeste Logan (11) Second Place for “Blue Stream”

- Ella Kay Danner (11) Third Place for “Blue Jay Study”

12th Grade:

- Aneka Paduga (12) Second Place for “Found Wonder”

- Julia Seifert (12) Third Place for “The Moon Watches All”

- Kaitlin Frank (12) Honorable Mention for “Freshwater Flight”

- Livia Rose (12) Honorable Mention for "Friendly Floppers”