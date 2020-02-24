Whitko to have health professionals on hand in response to death of child in Kosciusko Co.

It was a sad day this past Friday when the family of 12-year-old Ayden Elijah Adee, a boy who had been missing, was found dead.

He was found just a quarter of a mile from his home in a wooded section near the instersection of County Road 350 East and County Road 500 South.

Whitko Community School Corporation, where Adee had been a student, issued the following statement over the weekend:

“Yesterday we learned that one of our own students, Ayden Adee, was found deceased. This is the worst reality any family could experience. This is a profound loss for our Whitko family and we know many of you are grieving, hurting, and upset.”

The release added that this week mental health professionals, counselors and ministerial staff would be on hand to help those students and staff struggling with the loss.

The release continued:

“As we grieve together, let’s lean on one another and depend on each other for support. Finally, we are encouraging every family to please spend time speaking with your son or daughter about the value of their life, and the lives of others and help them to know it is always ok to reach out and ask for help no matter what they may be experiencing. Please keep Ayden’s entire family in your thoughts and prayers.”