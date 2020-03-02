Whitko Looking to Add K9 to Team

Many schools nowadays have emotional support or therapy dogs to assist students who may have some emotional or mental difficulties. Some schools may even have a trained dog to assist students with emotional needs, but also to assist officers in times of crisis. Whitko Community Schools approved utilizing a K9 in their district on Monday, Feb. 17. The South Whitley Town Council approved the plan for a K9 on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The idea came to fruition when former Whitko Jr./Sr. High School Assistant Principal Andrea Salmon brought her own dog to school. Administration and staff were delighted to see the positive impact the dog had with the various student interactions.

Whitko Community Schools School Resource Officer Tim Clark thought it would be a great idea to expand his connection with the students and open additional avenues for communication. According to Officer Clark, K9s have become a valuable tool in many settings, including schools, where there have been increases in student behavioral and emotional disorders.

“It will serve as a therapeutic resource for students and staff when they need a pick-me-up, or to help calm a student who is having a breakdown. The K9 will serve at all Whitko Community School buildings including South Whitley Elementary School, Pierceton Elementary School, Whitko Jr./Sr. High School and the new career academy in Larwill,” Officer Clark said.

