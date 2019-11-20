Whitko Names November Students Of Month

This month the students and staff of Whitko School Corporation are recognizing four students for their contributions to the school.

Students are nominated by their teachers, and November’s students of the month are:

- TeiJay Langley, the Senior High nominee, who was nominated by teacher Brandy Smith. She said, “Teijay comes in with a positive attitude each day. He is very caring and always goes out of his way to help others. Several times he has given up his study hall time to help his peers.”

- Ruth Danner is the Junior High nominee, who was nominated by teacher Mike Hanback. Hanback wrote, “Ruth is conscientious about her work, has a wonderful personality, advocates for herself, works well with others and does not take herself too seriously.”

- The South Whitley Elementary School nominee is Michelle Yoder, who was nominated by Angie Tranter, who wrote, “Michelle is a quiet and sweet friend to all first graders. Her classmates think of her as the nicest person in our class as she is the first one to help others with organizing supplies or figuring out an answer. Michelle enjoys quietly thinking about how to solve a problem on her own and never complains when work is hard. Everyone needs a friend as nice as Michelle.”

- Anna Hite was nominated by Pierceton Elementary School teacher Jasmine Baum. She wrote, “Anna is a very courteous young lady. In class, Anna is constantly making great choices and is an excellent role model for her peers. When an adult needs help, Anna is one of the first ones to volunteer. Anna is responsible and works hard every day. She is very joyful and always has a smile on her face.”