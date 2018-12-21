WHITKO: Outgoing school board members recognized
Friday, December 21, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Two outgoing Whitko School Board members were recognized for their years of service during the last meeting of 2018 held on Dec. 17.
Current Board President Jorell Tucker has been on the board for 8.5 years.
Eric Trump, who is the board secretary, leaves after four years. Their terms will end on Dec. 31.
Superintendent Brandon Penrod expressed appreciation for their contributions and presented them commemorative clocks.
Category: