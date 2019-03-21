Whitko recognizes March students of the month

Recently Whitko School Corporation announced the March Students of the Month.

Kaylee Gaff was the senior nominee for Whitko Jr./Sr. High School.

Gaff was nominated by her teachers Wayne Swender and Tanya Gill, who said about Gaff, “Kaylee is a giver with a heart of gold. She would go out of her way to help a special needs student in our class. The student loved it when Kaylee would help him with rebounding or playing volleyball or whatever. She always gives 100 percent and is very helpful. She is special and very deserving of this recommendation.”

The junior nominee for the high school is Nadia Rhoades, who was nominated by teachers John Fullenkamp and Robert McComb.

They said, “Nadia is nominated for the Jr. High Student of the Month for her great work ethic. Nadia also pays attention to the details.”

Tucker Laukhuf was the South Whitley Elementary School nominee.

“Tucker is an outstanding first grade student. He is a delightful young man who uses great manners. He always says please and thank you and is helpful to others when they need it. Tucker is a wonderful friend who is kind and shares,” said his nominator Tammy Datzman. “Tucker is a hard worker who works well with others and gives everyone a chance. He has a wonderful sense of humor and is a pure delight to have in our first grade class. It is with great honor that Tucker is our student of the month. Super job Tucker! Keep up the good work!”

The Pierceton Elementary School nominee for the month of March is Payton Gidley.

Her nominator, Jessica Speicher, said, “Payton always sets a good example for the other students. She is willing to help others and be a good friend. She has a strong work ethic and always comes to school with a smile.”