Whitko welders take certification test

Nine Whitko High School students took the American Welding Society, Welder Certification Test April 17 at the Steel Dynamics Keith E. Busse Technology Center at Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne. Passing students earned a worldwide recognized certification in the Gas Metal Arc Welding process. The test consisted of an American Welding Society D-9 Work Procedure Sheet. Each student prepared and produced the required test specimens. The test was overseen and inspected by AWS Certified Welding Inspector Tim Sorg. Students taking the test were: Nate Smith, Jarrett Ocken, Ethan Joseph, Aiden Bechtold, Daulton Webb, Kellton Woods, Alex Dial, Matt Dial and Ben Shanks.