Whitley Co. students win Junior Achievement essay contest

Recently Junior Achievement conducted the Schwab Essay Contest. Winners of this contest receive a check for $100. Locally, Whitley County had a student from both Columbia City High School and Whitko Jr./Sr. High School win the contest.

We are so appreciative of the Schwab Foundations partnership to bring this opportunity to students,” said Stacey Dumbacher, program manager and trainer serving Whitley and Noble counties through Junior Achievement. “This essay program is partnered with the Junior Achievement programs JA Career Success (high school program) and JA Economics for Success(middle school program). These programs educate students on career choices, career readiness and personal finance.”

