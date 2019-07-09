Whitley County 4-H Fair beings Friday; new additions to fairgrounds

The Whitley County 4H 2019 Fair has something for everyone. Whether it's food, an animal show or enjoying the project on the hill there so much to see and do at the fair. This year fair goers will notice a few new features at the annual event.

This year the fair begins on July 12 and concludes on July 18. Most things are unchanged from years past. All of the animal shows are the same. The grandstand events will still feature demolition derbies and the rodeo. But there have been a few changes to the Whitley County 4H Fair that most people haven't noticed as well as some changes to the grounds.

One noticeable new item is the maintenance shed that has been built in the pit area near the grandstand. The Junior 4H Leaders have been fundraising and they had some extra money this year. The group approached the fair board and if there was anything on the grounds that needed done and the board identified the need for the building to hold equipment. The new building is almost complete and will be done before the fair begins.

To learn more about what's new at the fairgrounds, grab a copy of Tuesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.