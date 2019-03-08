Whitley County girl becomes a Scout

Eleven-year-old Teagan Orr is the first female Scout in both Whitley and Kosciusko counties in the Lincolnway District. She also has a chance to be the first female to move up in rank as an Eagle Scout in Whitley County. “Scouts” is now the new name for the “Boy Scouts” because now girls can participate in the same activities as the boys.

Teagan Orr is a fifth grader at Mary Raber Elementary School. In the past, she participated in sports like soccer. Orr is excited to be with her new troop.

“I saw what my brother was doing and I wanted to do it, like camping, using pocket knives and doing the plywood derby. I’m going to be with girls. It’s an all-girls troop starting in the area,” Orr said.

In May 2018, the national scouting organization announced it was changing the program’s name and would welcome girls as well as boys from ages 11 to 17. The Cub Scouts program, for ages seven to 10, went co-ed 11 to 17. The Cub Scouts program, for ages seven to 10, went co-ed last year.

Teagan’s father Jeremy Orr believes his daughter will be an example and blaze new trails for other girls who are interested in the scouts.

“There are girls who maybe heard they could be in the Cub Scouts, and she’s a testament to that,” Orr said