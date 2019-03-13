Whitley County show choirs make strong showing at Norwell

Whitley County show choirs had a busy weekend March 8-10.

Columbia City's groups started their weekend Friday, competing at Brownsburg High School. There City Lights, the all-female group, earned best crew and best visuals and were named Grand Champions. The mixed choir City Heat earned best crew, best costumes and was named first runner-up. On Saturday the groups competed at Norwell High School. City Lights was named first runner-up and received the best crew award. City Heat received best male solo in a show for Brayden Schilling and best female solo in a show for Abi Resler, best choreography, best vocals and Grand Champion in the small mixed division before placing third runner-up in the finals.

Also competing at Norwell High School was Churubusco's show choirs. The high school group New Era made a strong showing during the day and placed fourth runner-up in the finals competition in the evening.

