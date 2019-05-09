Whitley County SWCD partners with Mary Raber for annual Arbor Day program

The Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District celebrated Arbor Day on Friday, May 3, 2019 with the second-grade students at Mary Raber School in Columbia City.

To start the program, Mayor Ryan Daniel read the proclamation declaring May 3, 2019 Arbor Day in Columbia City. He also explained that some of the trees growing along Columbia City’s streets are considered “City” trees and the city must maintain the health of those trees. This means that the city has the responsibility to remove the trees whenever disease or limbs could cause danger to city residents or their property. The city is then responsible for replacing the trees that they have removed. This is done with the help of the Columbia City Tree Board.

The afternoon program began with the students doing their tree theme rendition of “Shoulder, Knees and Toes,” but it was “Roots, Trunks, Limbs, and Leaves.” The children sang songs about trees, read poetry about trees and told jokes with tree themes and punch lines. An example of one of the jokes was “Did you hear the joke about Arbor Day?” “It will leaf you laughing!” The audience which was made up of kindergartens, first graders, parents and grandparents, who thoroughly enjoyed the program.

As the second graders left the gymnasium, they were given American Red Pine seedlings to take home and plant. The trees were a gift from the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District. Nadean Lamle, Office Manager for the SWCD and Tree Board member handed them out with the assistance of Ken Lundquist, president of the Tree Board.