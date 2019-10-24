Whitley Works Continues to Grow

Whitley County Consolidated Schools Talent Director Lori Heuer presented an update on the Whitley Works program at the Whitley County Consolidated School board meeting on Monday, Oct. 21 to discuss the various career and college programs available for students.

The program got its start a couple of years ago when the county schools partnered together with a mission to better prepare students for life after high school. The program also presented an opportunity for local businesses and the school to partner together for the students and the community. As the program has evolved, each grade and school has been provided different opportunities to learn about different career options and what might best fit them.

For younger students, the elementary schools focus on the PRIDE program and with that also works closely with Junior Achievement, an organization that helps teach financial literacy. The elementary schools allow their fifth graders to participate in BizTown.

This year, sixth graders were able to visit a handful of businesses to gain some insight into the world of manufacturing.

“For the sixth graders this year, we rolled out two new things. For National Manufacturing Day, I worked with Purdue IN-Mac and the Whitley County EDC. The sixth grade teachers facilitated district tours for all of our sixth graders. So we took about 300 students out on a manufacturing visit that day. Our participating businesses were Micropulse, Kyocera, Warner Electric, 80/20 and Restoration Medical Polymers. The students got to tour these facilities and see what manufacturing means and what careers are within manufacturing. Not only the operators, but also talking to finance departments and the HR departments. All of the things that make the businesses work,” Heuer said.

