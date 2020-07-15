Winona Lake Jazz Festival Coming July 25, 2020

The Winona Lake Jazz Festival will take place on Saturday, July 25, from 1 - 7 p.m. under a large tent on Tabernacle Lawn, 801 Park Ave., Winona Lake. Part of the Grace College and Village at Winona Festival of Music, the free, outdoor concert is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound.

“What better way to enjoy a Saturday afternoon in Winona Lake?” said Walter Brath, coordinator of the festival. “I couldn’t be more excited about all four groups this year,” he said.

The complete concert schedule is as follows: 1 p.m. Truth in Jazz Big Band; 2:30 p.m. VibeNation featuring drummer Jim Catalano; 4 p.m. Guru Tonic featuring bassist Chuck Webb; 5:30 p.m. Gregory Tardy Quintet.

The concert will begin with Truth in Jazz, a big band from Elkhart, Indiana, that has provided quality music in Northern Indiana for many years. The band to follow, VibeNation, will feature the Truth in Jazz drummer, Jim Catalano, who will lead a smaller group from his vibraphone.

At 4 p.m., Guru Tonic will take the stage. Chuck Webb, a legendary bassist, leads the quartet of virtuoso musicians from Chicago who have toured and recorded with a number of music legends. These super-sidemen have come together for the very first time to create an exciting blend of original music and cover songs that combine the language of jazz improvisation with funk, soul and fusion grooves.

The evening will conclude with saxophonist, multi-reedist and composer Gregory Tardy. Tardy is one of the most versatile jazz musicians of his generation, equally comfortable in a variety of musical and improvisational situations. His performance schedule has taken him all over the world; Tardy has played at all of the major jazz festivals and on some of the biggest stages in jazz. As a sideman, he has been featured on several Grammy-nominated recordings. He also has recorded fourteen CDs under his own name featuring his unique compositions.

In addition to terrific music, guests can also enjoy beautiful scenery and patronize the food trucks. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Jazz Fest will take place rain or shine.

Other upcoming Festival of Music concerts include the southern gospel concert with the Booth Brothers on Aug. 22 and the contemporary Christian concert featuring We Are Citizens on Sept. 11. Visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival/ for more information.