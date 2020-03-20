Woodlands Senior Center still offering services to seniors

Although the Woodlands Senior Activity Center is temporarily closed for in-house meals and activities, they are continuing to address the needs of Whitley County seniors in every possible way.

“Operation “Woodlands Take Out” is in full gear!” read a recent press release. “Our kitchen is preparing a hot lunch daily (Monday-Friday) for pick-up and for home delivery to those seniors who can’t drive. On Fridays, a cold meal option is available in addition to the hot meal for those who would like to keep a quick meal on hand for the weekend.

Please see menu below:

Friday, March 20 Chicken Dumplings

Monday, March 23 Chicken Salad or Broccoli Salad

Tuesday, March 24 Meatloaf

Wednesday, March 25 Grilled Cheese & Homemade Soup

Thursday, March 26 Pulled Pork, Cheesy Mashed potatoes, Green Beans & Roll

Friday, March 27 Sloppy Joe

Meals consist of an entrée with dessert and are only $4. No delivery fee. Please call (260) 248-8944 to place your order.

Operation “From Store to Door” is in place and we are ready to roll! Volunteers will be available to pick up grocery orders or medications for seniors who are not able to do so themselves. Please call (260) 248-8944 for details.

At this point in time, Whitley County Transit continues service as usual. Please know that our drivers are being hypervigilant in daily cleaning of all vans and buses. Please call (260) 248-8944 to schedule a ride.

If community members would like to assist us in our operations, we would greatly appreciate monetary donations to purchase food items in bulk as well as to-go foam containers for operation “Woodlands Take Out”.