Election Update at 9:00 am. Presidential race is still too close to call. Ballots are still being counted in Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.
Latest Headlines
- Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
- EXPLAINER: Why AP hasn't called Pennsylvania
- Whitley County COVID firgures 11/5/20
- Whitley County COVID figures 11/4/20
- Purdue Fort Wayne announces plan for spring semester
- Surplus fall trout stocked throughout Indiana
- World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count
Popular Content
Articles
- Whitley County 2020 election results
- Surplus fall trout stocked throughout Indiana
- Student found deceased at Grace College
- Whitley Crossings Requests Walk of Trees Participants
- Chamber readies for Fourth Annual Lil’ Pumpkins on Parade Trick or Treating
- Grace College Provides Update on Bethany Nesbitt Death
- Help us recognize your veteran
- Celebrate Christmas early in Syracuse
- Halloween Safety Tips From the Indiana State Police
- Whitley County COVID figures 11/3/20
Images
Videos
Commented
