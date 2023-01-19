Alice Cooper 2.jpg

Alice Cooper

FORT WAYNE – Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood,and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” 2023 tour presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

