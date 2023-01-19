FORT WAYNE – Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood,and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.
Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” 2023 tour presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does.
Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie.
Released in February 2021, his latest album “Detroit Stories” (produced again by Bob Ezrin), is inspired by the garage rock music of Detroit in the late 1960s, including several classic covers of Detroit hits from that era, recorded in Detroit with all Detroit musicians. It entered Billboard’s album sales chart at No. 1 the week of release and also charted high upon release on the album charts in the UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, and other countries.
Twenty-plus years into the new millennium, Cooper continues to be very productive and busy, writing, recording and releasing the albums “Brutal Planet,” “Dragon Town,” “The Eyes of Alice Cooper,” “Dirty Diamonds,” “Along Came a Spider,” “Welcome 2 My Nightmare,” 2017’s “Paranormal,” and 2018’s “Live at L’Olympia Paris,”plus “Old School 1964-1974,” a limited edition box set celebrating the original band. “Nights with Alice Cooper,” Alice’s nightly radio show, continues to air in nearly 100 cities in the USA, Canada, Australia and the UK. The five-hour-long show features his favorite classic rock songs along with his insider anecdotes about many of the artists.
For the May concert in Fort Wayne, general public sales start Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m.
