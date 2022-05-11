DECATUR — The Adams County Bicycle Club invites bicycle riders of all ages and abilities to participate in the 32nd annual Flat 50 Plus bicycle tour at 7 a.m. on June 25. The ride routes start and end at Bellmont High School in Decatur Indiana, passing through four unique and friendly cities — Willshire (OH), Monroe, Berne, and Geneva, each with a charm all its own.
Along the route you’ll be treated to nearly level riding while you soak up the sights of the local Amish community that draw many of our participants back year after year.
Five different routes are available ranging from a short 20-mile out and back that is suitable for beginners to the full 100-mile century ride.
While minor repair service and emergency transport will be available, riders should ensure their bicycles are in good working order and they are fit enough to travel the distances they choose.
Early Bird rateS through April 30 are $25, increasing to $30 until June 22, then $40 up to and including the day of the ride. Those age 15 and under can ride for only $10. Your donation covers full fixed and mobile SAG support, a lunch stop with a live bluegrass band and a route map. T-shirts can be ordered for $15/$18 until June 19 and a limited quantity will be available the day of the ride. Complete information and a link to online registration can be found at flat50plus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.