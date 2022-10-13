COLUMBIA CITY — The Autumn Harvest Festival is back, and will take place on the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 15.
The event is free to attend and free parking is available. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Whitley County 4-H program.
The day begins at 9 a.m.. Then, craft vendors will open their booths to the public, along with a flea market. Also beginning at 9 a.m. is the fall Farm Toy Show.
Registration for the annual car show will start at 9 a.m. near the Ag Museum, and the car show will begin at 11 a.m.
The favorite food options will be made available again this year with pecan rolls in the shelter house in the morning, followed by kettle corn and chili over the fire in the afternoon. The popular fair ice cream will be available, as will food trucks and concessions.
Throughout the day area performers will be providing entertainment at the Main Concessions area.
Something new to this year’s event is trunk or treat, which will be on the North Main Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The popular Demolition Derby event returns, with registration starting at noon. Gates to the Grandstand will open at 1 p.m. and the event will start at 2 p.m.
A full schedule of event includes:
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Craft Show and Flea Market opens (Commercial Building and Swine Barn)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Farm Toy Show opens (4-H Center)
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Car Show registration (Porch of Ag Museum)
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Food trucks and concessions open (Main drive below the hill)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Shelter House opens
- 9 a.m.: Pecan Roll Sale (Whitley County Ag Museum)
- 9:15 a.m.: Alayna Trier performs (Main Concessions)
- 10 a.m.: Lang Morgan/Cadence Acoustic performs (Main Concessions)
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Archery Club Bow and Arrow shoot
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bounce House
- 10:45 a.m.: Bent 290 performs (Main Concessions)
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Car Show exhibit
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Trunk or Treat (North Main Drive)
- 11 a.m.: Kettle Corn (Shelterhouse)
- 11 a.m.: Chili over the open fire (Shelterhouse)
- 11:30 a.m.: Gene Fugate (Main Concessions)
- Noon: Weigh-in for pedal pull (Swine Barn)
- Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Demolition Derby registration (Farm Bureau Stage/Pit Area)
- 12:15 p.m.: Big Meow performs (Main Concessions)
- 1 p.m.: Pedal Pull (Swine Barn)
- 1 p.m.: Jody Senseny performs (Main Concessions)
- 1 p.m.: Gates open for Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
- 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.: Next Generation Studio of Dance performs (Main Concessions)
- 2 p.m.: Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
- 2:30 p.m.: Car Show awards (Ag Museum porch)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.