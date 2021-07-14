Albion, IN - Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is hosting their first ever Tee Off for Tigers Golf Scramble, Friday July 16, at Eel River Golf Course in Churubusco. Registration is $300 per team and includes lunch, greens fees and cart rental. Tee off is 1:00 pm with registration opening at 11:30. Teams can register at bpsanctuary.org/events. There is a cash prize for first place.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, home to over 100 displaced, captive-raised exotic animals, and most recently participated in rescuing four tigers seized from the former Tiger King park in Thackerville Oklahoma. Funds raised from the golf outing will be used to help offset the costs associated with the ongoing care of these magnificent animals.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, located in Albion, Indiana, is operated by Professional Animal Retirement Center, Inc. a 501c3 non-profit, charitable organization. Staff guided tours are available by reservation Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the summer. Reservations can be made by visiting www.bpsanctuary.org. For questions about Black Pine or the golf outing email info@blackpine.org.
