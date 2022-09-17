Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion is hosting its annual Lions, Tigers and Beer, Saturday, Sept. 24 at the facility located at 1426 W 300 N, Albion, Indiana. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
Lions, Tigers and Beer is the annual fall fundraising event for Black Pine. At this adult only event, attendees are welcome to stroll the grounds, meet the animals, taste some local craft brews, enjoy a pulled pork dinner, bid on silent auction items and talk with the keepers and volunteers of Black Pine. Some of the vendors include the Kosciusko Kettleheads, Albion Ale House, Metazoa, Harry’s Stuff, E Brewing Company and ChiChi’s.
