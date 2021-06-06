camp whitley

Saturday June 12th, 2021 @ 8 AM @ Camp Whitley. Located at 4305 W. Camp Whitley Rd. Columbia City, IN 46725.

Entry fee: $25, but donations appreciated. Includes a tshirt and hot breakfast. Must register by June 1 to guarantee a shirt!!
 
Registration at www.campwhitley.com or on the day of from 7-7:45 AM. Cash/check to be mailed to PO Box 845 Columbia City, IN 46725.
 
Age groups: 12 & under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+ and top overall male/female
 
Contact info: campwhitley1928@gmail.com
Sponsorship are first come, first serve!
 
Bronze: Small space on race shirt for your company, and you are listed on our website as a 5k sponsor. Cost $100
 
Silver: Medium space on race shirt for your company, you are listed on our website as a 5k sponsor with a link to your website, and you can stick company marketing materials in the race packets. Cost $200
 
Gold: Large space on race shirt for your company, you are listed on our website as a 5k sponsor with a link to your website, you can stick company marking materials in the race packets, and you get a shout out on our social media. Cost $300
 
Presenting sponsor: Largest space on the race shirt at the top for your company, you are listed on our website as a 5k sponsor with a link to your website, you can host a table at the event to interact with runners, you get a shout out on our social media, 4 race entries, and time before awards to talk to runners about your business. Only one spot available. Cost $500.

