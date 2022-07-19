Local Food Week 3

Learn about farming local at different farms in Northeast Indiana, like the BroxonBerry Farm in Markle, at the Local Food Week events July 29-Aug. 7.

 Contributed

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne and area farmers, restaurants and businesses are coming together. The purpose is to bring the public a new insight into where our food comes from.

This event is taking place during Local Food Week, and will last from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 7. It is being put on by the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, an organization created to “promote local food culture in the region and support local food entrepreneurship.”

