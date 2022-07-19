FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne and area farmers, restaurants and businesses are coming together. The purpose is to bring the public a new insight into where our food comes from.
This event is taking place during Local Food Week, and will last from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 7. It is being put on by the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, an organization created to “promote local food culture in the region and support local food entrepreneurship.”
This is the third year the 10-day event has taken place and takes attendees to different markets, farms, food producers, restaurants and other businesses.
“This year the event has grown tremendously, and we have 30 different farms, businesses and organizations hosting 70 events throughout the region” Janet Katz, Founding Director, explains. “It is 10 days of fun, learning, and delicious food.”
Most of these events are free to attend, but also many require pre-registration.
Events Schedule:
Friday, July 29
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ivy Urban Tour
Get to know what the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne agriculture program is all about by touring its 3,00 square foot greenhouse on campus. The greenhouse is located at the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Dr. in Fort Wayne. Cost is free to attend. Email Zachary Banks at zbanks3@ivytech.edu or call 708-209-8319 to schedule a time to stop by.
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays on the Farm Pizza Night and Farm Tour
The Hawkins Family Farm, 10373 North 300 East in North Manchester, is opening its doors to the public. The walking tour will take attendees to highlights around the 99-acre farm. The tour is free and begins at 6:30 p.m. It is also pizza night at the farm, featuring artisan pizzas and ingredients. Pizzas must be pre-ordered. Reserve, pay online and choose a pick-up time by visiting www.hawkinsfamilyfarm.com/farm/pizza. Pizzas can be taken as carryout or enjoyed picnic style on the farm. The Hawkins family reminds attendees to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs, utensils, napkins, side dishes, etc.
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dinner and Discussion: The Circular Economy, Regenerative Farming and a Healing Land Ethic
Janet Katz (Northeast Indiana Local Food Network), Dennis Wood (Wood Farms), Brett Bloom (Dirt Wain) and others will lead a discussion on farming and economy at Wood Farms, 8015 Lower Huntington Rd. in Fort Wayne. The event is free to attend and no registration required. Wood Smoked local food made with native plants from swamps, prairies and forests will be available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets to sit on, as well as bowls and utensils.
Saturday, July 30
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wild Edible Plant Foraging Walk
Learn to identify edible wild plants in the area, as well as their toxic lookalikes. The guided walk will take place at Salomon Farm Park, 817 West Dupont Rd. in Fort Wayne. Cost is free, but registration is required. Space is limited. Register by emailing wildedibleindiana@gmail.com.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Treasure Hunt for your local Stars
The Health Food Shoppe, 3515 North Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne, is having a special scavenger hunt in its store. Search for the bright yellow stars on the local products in its store, write down their names and collect a prize. For more information call, 260-483-5211.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fermenting Basics with Joe Gady
Joe Gady of Farming for Life in Argos, Ind. will demonstrate the process of fermented foods and its health benefits. Drinks and foods are included at no cost. The event is free to attend and will take place at 3 Rivers Natural Grocery, 1612 Sherman Blvd. in Fort Wayne.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Ivy Urban Tour
Get to know what the Ivy Tech Fort Wayne agriculture program is all about by touring its 3,00 square foot greenhouse on campus. The greenhouse is located at the Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Dr. in Fort Wayne. Cost is free to attend. Email Zachary Banks at zbanks3@ivytech.edu or call 708-209-8319 to schedule a time to stop by.
Sunday, July 31
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pickle demonstration at The Process
The Process, 14547 Lima Rd. in Fort Wayne, will host canning demonstrations and offering samples in a special presentation. Cost is free to attend and each day will be something different. Registration is required. Email Josh at jcockram349@gmail.com to register or call 260-387-8446 for more information.
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A Beginner’s Guide to Cooking Local with Chef Aaron Butts
Local chef Aaron Butts will show how to properly prep, store and create quick simple recipes using produce from local farms. It will take place at Mills Education Center at LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Center Rd. in Roanoke. The workshop is donation based. Email ecofestfw@gmail.com.
Monday, Aug. 1
- 10 a.m.; 2p.m.; 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Windrose Urban Farm Public Tours
Take a tour of Windrose Urban Farm, 1325 Lafayette St. in Fort Wayne. Learn about the growth of fungi and the basics of fermenting vegetables. Learn about how this farm is using composting and how mushroom substrate provides fertilizer to its vegetables. Cost is free to attend and no registration is required. sales@windroselearning.org or call 260-479-0122.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eel River Bison Ranch Walking Tour
Walk the pastures, see the animals and the old barn at the Eel River Bison Ranch, 7480 West River Rd. in South Whitley. Cost is $13.50 per tour group (six people) which will be credited back through a purchase at the farm store. Contact www.eelriverbisonranch.com to request a tour date.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Berry Hill Farms’ “How We Grow Vegetables” Tour
Join Myron Metzger for a tour of Berry Hill Harm, 248 East 1400 North in North Manchester, to learn how he grows vegetables for market. Cost is free but registration is required. Call Myron at 260-578-8105 to reserve your spot.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Benefits of Compost in Your Soil and Firefly Coffee
Stop at Firefly Coffee House, 3523 North Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne, to learn about the importance of healthy soil and how to use compost at your home. Cost is free for the event, but coffee purchases are encouraged.
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Junk Ditch Food Truck Rally
Junk Ditch Brewing Company, 1825 West Main St. in Fort Wayne, hosts local food trucks at its green space as well as live music. Performance for the evening will be from the Debutants. Food trucks for the day will be Junk Ditch Food Truck, GK Pastry Truck, Localvore, Who Cut the Cheese, Wood Smoked, Bistro Nota and Brooklyn Pints.
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eel River Bison Ranch Walking Tour
Walk the pastures, see the animals and the old barn at the Eel River Bison Ranch, 7480 West River Rd. in South Whitley. Cost is $13.50 per tour group (six people) which will be credited back through a purchase at the farm store. Contact www.eelriverbisonranch.com to request a tour date.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 10 a.m.; 2p.m.; 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Windrose Urban Farm Public Tours
Take a tour of Windrose Urban Farm, 1325 Lafayette St. in Fort Wayne. Learn about the growth of fungi and the basics of fermenting vegetables. Learn about how this farm is using composting and how mushroom substrate provides fertilizer to its vegetables. Cost is free to attend and no registration is required. sales@windroselearning.org or call 260-479-0122.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Berry Hill Farms’ “How We Grow Vegetables” Tour
Join Myron Metzger for a tour of Berry Hill Harm, 248 East 1400 North in North Manchester, to learn how he grows vegetables for market. Cost is free but registration is required. Call Myron at 260-578-8105 to reserve your spot.
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. How to Compost and Conjure Coffee
Conjure Coffee, 701 East Columbia St. in Fort Wayne, is playing host to the discussion. Enjoy a cup of coffee while discussing the importance of compost and the benefits of eating locally.
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lunar Infusions Brewery Tour and Tasting
Lunar Infusions is located at 110 S. State St. in South Whitley. Join the tour to get a behind the scenes look at what it takes to make kombucha with a free tasting of two of the products. The brewery tour is free with items available for purchase. Email questions to lunarinfusions@gmail.com.
- 12 p.m.; 3 p.m.; and 6 p.m.; Youth Experience from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Esterline Farm to Fork Experience
Stop at Esterline Farms, 8324 Ind. 14 in South Whitley, to get involved in the small craft farm experience. Parkview’s Youth well-being team will be on hand before your farm hosting family activities that teach of the connection to health and well-being and local foods. The event is free but registration is encouraged. Register by emailing esterlinefarms@yahoo.com by Monday, Aug. 1. Donations are being accepted with proceeds going towards the Whitley County Animal Shelter. Food will be available for purchase with cash.
- 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Soil Health and Cover Crops for Gardeners
The Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District will talk healthy soil practices to increase garden production and reduce weeds. The event is taking place at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun St. in Fort Wayne. Cost is free. Pre-register by emailing jperry@urbansoilhealth.org.
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Art and Conversation at the SOE Urban Garden
Sop at the School of Education Urban Garden at Purdue Fort Wayne, 4001 Crescent Ave. in Fort Wayne. There will be a short walking tour of the garden with talks about the plants at the purpose of the garden. This event is free and no registration is required.
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eel River Bison Ranch Walking Tour
Walk the pastures, see the animals and the old barn at the Eel River Bison Ranch, 7480 West River Rd. in South Whitley. Cost is $13.50 per tour group (six people) which will be credited back through a purchase at the farm store. Contact www.eelriverbisonranch.com to request a tour date.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Berry Hill Farms’ “How We Grow Vegetables” Tour
Join Myron Metzger for a tour of Berry Hill Harm, 248 East 1400 North in North Manchester, to learn how he grows vegetables for market. Cost is free but registration is required. Call Myron at 260-578-8105 to reserve your spot.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local Food Tasting with Parkview Youth Well-Being Team
Join the team as they engage families in highlighting local foods and health in a number of activities. For more information email news@3riversfood.coop or call 260-424-8812. The event will be at 3 Rivers Natural Grocery, 1612 Sherman Blvd. in Fort Wayne.
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parkview Community Greenhouse and Learning Kitchen
Experience a self0guided greenhouse tour, a learning kitchen tasting and outdoor youth activity at the Parkview Community Greenhouse and Learning Kitchen, 1716 Beacon St. in Fort Wayne. Bring your shopping bags to shop for fresh and local produce at the farmer’s market. The event is free with no registration required. For more information email greenhouse.learningkitchen@parkview.com or call 260-373-4769.
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Rose Avenue Farm Tour and Cooking Demonstration
Visit the Rose Avenue Education Farm with a walk-about the farm. Learn about Burmese farming techniques. Then observe a cooking demonstration with some of the Asian vegetables grown on the farm. Guided tours at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The cooking demonstration will be at 6 p.m. The event is free with no registration required. For more information email Heartland.Community@yahoo.com or call 425-213-7516. It will take place at Rose Avenue Education Farm, 501 Roe Ave. in New Haven.
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eel River Bison Ranch Walking Tour
Walk the pastures, see the animals and the old barn at the Eel River Bison Ranch, 7480 West River Rd. in South Whitley. Cost is $13.50 per tour group (six people) which will be credited back through a purchase at the farm store. Contact www.eelriverbisonranch.com to request a tour date.
Friday, Aug. 5
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet and Greet with Honeybees and Beekeepers
Stop at the Allen County Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave. in Fort Wayne. Visitors will meet with beekeepers, see the hives and learn about the bees. The event is free but registration is encouraged. Email wellrec@pfw.edu to register.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cider, Mead and Brunch Pairings with a Guided Tour at Ambrosia Orchard
Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery and Meadery, 14025 U.S. 27 in Hoagland, is hosting a brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $30 per person for the meal, drinks and tour and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite Cost for brunch and the tour is $20. The menu will feature tri-tip steak, eggs, French toast and fruit and will be paired with cider and mead selections. After brunch, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be self-guided orchard tours open. The guided tour will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Parkview’s Youth Well-Being team will have its activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Art and Conversation at the SOE Urban Garden
Sop at the School of Education Urban Garden at Purdue Fort Wayne, 4001 Crescent Ave. in Fort Wayne. There will be a short walking tour of the garden with talks about the plants at the purpose of the garden. This event is free and no registration is required.
- 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Eel River Bison Ranch Walking Tour
Walk the pastures, see the animals and the old barn at the Eel River Bison Ranch, 7480 West River Rd. in South Whitley. Cost is $13.50 per tour group (six people) which will be credited back through a purchase at the farm store. Contact www.eelriverbisonranch.com to request a tour date.
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kid Friendly Guided Hike at LC Nature Park
A hike for all ages, it will take guests on a 1.4 mile loop from the Education Center and around the sand dune at LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Rd. in Roanoke. Take a look at what the Indiana landscape looked like prior to European settlement. On the way see bison and elk herds. Cost is $5 for everyone 4 years and older. Pre-registration is required. For more information email info@lcnaturepark.org or call 260-999-3153.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Treasure Hunt for your local Stars
The Health Food Shoppe, 3515 North Anthony Blvd. in Fort Wayne, is having a special scavenger hunt in its store. Search for the bright yellow stars on the local products in its store, write down their names and collect a prize. For more information call, 260-483-5211.
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rowdy Rooster Grand Opening
Rowdy Rooster Artisan Meats will have its grand opening at 3660 U.S. 33 in Churubusco. The backstage experience will include samples of charcuterie, as well as brews from the Hop River Brewing Company and Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery and Meadery. Music will be from Garry Jones. This a 21 and over event. Cost is $10 per person with cash and cards accepted. They can be purchased via Eventbrite or at the door. For more information email RowdyRoosterMeats@gmail.com or call 260-255-4554.
Sunday, Aug. 7
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guided Garden Adventures at DeCamp Gardens
Learn about chemical-free vegetable gardens in a special tour of DeCamp Gardens, 1165 North 75 East in Albion. Cost Is free. Pre-registration is encourages by emailing decampgardens@gmail.com or calling 260-564-4862.
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food Scavenger Hunt at the Botanical Conservatory
Find out what foods are grown locally and around the globe in a self-guided tour and scavenger hunt. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and under. Cash and credit is accepted.
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Green Smoothies @ Open Streets
Free and open to the public at Calhoun Street from Promenade Park to Pontiac Street. Make a green smoothie using a pedal-powered blender bike. Pick from local ingredients to make your creation.
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pickle demonstration at The Process
The Process, 14547 Lima Rd. in Fort Wayne, will host canning demonstrations and offering samples in a special presentation. Cost is free to attend and each day will be something different. Registration is required. Email Josh at jcockram349@gmail.com to register or call 260-387-8446 for more information.
- 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. BroxonBerry Farm Tour
Stop at BraxonBerry Farm, 5359 West 700 N-90 in Markle, to learn about how to easily manage weeds and grow your garden without chemicals. Children will have a good time feeding chickens. Cost is free but registration is required by Friday, Aug. 5. Register by texting 260-530-6812, messaging BroxonBerry on Facebook or emailing broxonBerry@gmail.com.
Plan how you want to celebrate Local Food Week 2022 by checking the detailed listings at https://www.neifood.org/news/local-food-week-2022
