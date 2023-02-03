WABASH — Honeywell Arts & Entertainment adds three shows to its 2023 lineup at the Honeywell Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Access: Convenient Home Delivery every Tuesday and Saturday PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited articles on thepostandmail.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months Mail Delivery
|$79.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months Mail Delivery
|$45.00
|for 182 days
|3 Months Mail Delivery
|$25.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month Mail Delivery
|$9.00
|for 30 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on thepostandmail.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|52 Weeks
|$56.00
|for 365 days
|26 Weeks
|$28.00
|for 182 days
|13 Weeks
|$14.00
|for 91 days
|4 Weeks
|$5.00
|for 28 days
|1 Day
|$2.00
|for 1 day
WABASH — Honeywell Arts & Entertainment adds three shows to its 2023 lineup at the Honeywell Center.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Cheap Trick–Wed., April 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick blend pop, punk, and metal in a catchy, instantly recognizable way, producing Classics like “I Want You To Want Me,” “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” and “The Flame.” A musical institution, they have played more than 5,000 performances, sold 20 million records, and earned 40 Gold and Platinum records. Most seats are $45 and $65 with limited premium seating available for $100 and $150.
Leonid & Friends–Fri., Sept.8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center
Leonid & Friends, comprised of 11 of the finest musicians in Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, and Belarus, have blown fans’ minds with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit of American supergroup Chicago. After their first video went viral, they gained traction when Chicago published it on its official website. Most seats are $25 and $39 with limited premium seating available for $65.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show –Wed., Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center
Performing the music of Pink Floyd with note-for-note perfection, this critically-acclaimed show has been attracting audiences for more than three decades. Always striving to reproduce the complete Pink Floyd experience and bring the music to new audiences, the show continues to include a light and laser show, video animations, high-resolution LED screens and other special effects. In true Pink Floyd fashion, there are several huge inflatables, including a giant pig and their own unique pink kangaroo. This concert is sponsored by Bott Electric, Inc. Most seats are $39 and $59 with limited premium seating available for $109.
Box Suites are available for select Honeywell Center performances and offer balcony-level seating for up to six guests. Private catering is available.
To learn more, visit honeywellarts.org/suitesor call the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102. As a nonprofit public charity, Honeywell Arts & Entertainment offers pre-sale access to supporters who donate $250 or more annually. Monthly giving plans are available. For a full list of benefits or to donate, call or visit honeywellarts.org/presale.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.