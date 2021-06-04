Please join Churubusco Charity Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show for their 10th Anniversary Charity Car Show. This will be their biggest car show yet as they celebrate 10 years of giving back to the community and some local charities. As always the proceeds will go to scholarships, food banks, providing for families in need, and several other community needs. This is always a fun event and the Churubusco Charity Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show will be handing out more awards then ever before. They will have local craft vendors, clothing vendors, and food available. The show will also be giving away door prizes, raffle items, 50/50 drawing, and custom awards and trophies. If you are a vendor, know of a vendor, or would like to register. Please call Dennis Brady (260)249-3417 or Sherrie Brady (260)460-0489. Or you can Register at Brady’s Auto Service 9377 E Commerce Dr. Churubusco, IN 46723
Ten years ago a group of car lovers got together with the plan to take what they loved and raise money for some charities. Today, the Churubusco Charity Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show are growing and doing their part in honoring that group by growing and giving back to those in need more than ever.
