CHURUBUSCO — Thursday, March 2 family and friends gathered at the 2nd Floor Gallery and Studio in Churubusco to celebrate the community’s young artists.
Each month the gallery features a different exhibition to the public. For March, the gallery is filled with the artwork from Churubusco’s own student artists.
The exhibit came about in partnership with Churubusco art teacher Shanna Fleetwood, and marks efforts by the gallery to engage youth in the arts. The hope is to make the student exhibit an annual tradition.
The artist reception marked the start of the exhibition, while also acknowledging those pieces selected for high honors, judged by Jill Bontrager.
Candy Pease, owner of the gallery, gave details as to how the art was selected and why.
First, honors went to Briella Vasquez, who was given the Jill Bontrager Award for Excellence. Pease said her artwork, a self-portrait, was chosen for its style and reflection of modern artists.
The award came with a $100 scholarship and two-week internship at the gallery’s summer art camp, where she can get additional training from different professional artists.
Receiving the ribbon for best in show was Jillian Wright.
Jackson Fleetwood’s artwork was named the People’s Choice, with Pease saying they were impressed with his penmanship.
First place honors went to a piece by Vicky Li, second place to Addison Reed and third place to Luke Brown.
All the art though in this month’s exhibit, Pease said, is full of “artistic expression,” and she encouraged the young artists in attendance to keep showcasing their talents.
“Art is important wherever you are,” she said. “You are role models so keep going.”
The art will continue to be displayed throughout the month, and Pease welcomed artists to take part in the June exhibit, which will be the “Great Turtle Show.” Artists are invited to create their own piece inspired by the turtle to be featured that month. Stop by the gallery for a submission form.
The 2nd Floor Gallery and Studio is located at 116 w. Washington St. Visit www.2floorart.com for more information.
