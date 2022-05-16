CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco High School track and field program will be holding its 12th annual youth track camp from May 25-27 for Churubusco students who will be entering grades 1-8 next school year.
The camp will run each day from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Churubusco High School track. The campers will meet with camp staff at the ticket booth and at the starting line of the track.
Eagle head coach Zach Dock, his coaching staff and members of the Churubusco boys and girls team will provide instruction and demonstrations on field events and running events.
The participation-based camp will get youth familiar with track and field, familiar with Churubusco coaches and student-athletes, enhance their confidence and self-motivation and develop their skills, including speed, agility and jumping, and help the youth grow in their track and field events.
The cost for the camp is $25 per student.
There is a multi-student discount. Additional students beyond two students only pay $10 apiece. For example, the cost of three students is $60 and the cost of four students to be in the camp is $70.
The camp fee includes a t-shirt and daily snacks. Additional t-shirts can be purchased for $10 apiece.
Drop off permission slips with payment to Churubusco High School or Churubusco Elementary School or mail it to Busco Track, 1 Eagle Drive, Churubusco, IN 46723. Make checks payable to Busco Track. Cash will also be accepted. Late registrations will also be accepted.
Churubusco Junior High track and field members are encouraged to attend the camp without payment.
Campers need to wear comfortable workout clothes and running shoes and any necessary medications with them at camp sessions.
There will be water breaks, but campers can bring a water bottle or sports drink.
Churubusco coaches and high school student-athletes will be sent to the Churubusco Elementary School office to pick up elementary student campers and walk them to the track.
Parents and guardians need to pick up their children at the track entrance at the end of each camp session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.