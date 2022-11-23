COLUMBIA CITY — It is that time of year when thoughts turn to evergreen trees adorned with colorful lights and ornaments, snowmen with carrot noses, cookies and hot chocolate, gift giving and gatherings with family and friends. For many, the Whitley County Community Christmas Celebration has become a beloved tradition, ushering in the holiday season. This December marks 36 years of the event, which is completely volunteer driven.
On the south lawn of the courthouse, step back more than 2,000 years in time with a guided tour of the seven-scene live nativity commemorating the birth of the Messiah. Inside the courthouse refreshments will be available with live Christmas music filling the air performed by local musicians. Additionally, there will be storytelling to delight the children and bring the wonder of Christmas to life.
