Come dressed in blue jeans or your diamonds and tiaras at a new fundraising event hosted by the Humane Society of Whitley County. On March 4, 2023 the nonprofit will host its inaugural Dessert Dance with the theme “Denim and Diamonds.”

The over 21-years-old event will include a night of lively music, a dessert buffet, dancing, cash bar, door prizes, photo booth, King and Queen Contest and silent auction.

