Come dressed in blue jeans or your diamonds and tiaras at a new fundraising event hosted by the Humane Society of Whitley County. On March 4, 2023 the nonprofit will host its inaugural Dessert Dance with the theme “Denim and Diamonds.”
The over 21-years-old event will include a night of lively music, a dessert buffet, dancing, cash bar, door prizes, photo booth, King and Queen Contest and silent auction.
The event will be held at The Van Buren, located at 301 W. Van Buren Street in Columbia City.
“We know some people will be dressed in their favorite casual blue jeans, but we also know people will be wearing blinged-out and bedazzled clothes,” said shelter director Abbi Carroll. “There is no dress code, guests can even mix it up and wear blue jeans with a rhinestone-studded tuxedo jacket, or pair a sequin dress with boots. We want people to get creative and have fun.”
According to Carroll, several local restaurants and individuals have rallied around the event and will be donating a wide variety of sweets for the dessert buffet. Guests will also enjoy complimentary coffee, lemonade, water and soda. A cash bar with beer and wine will be provided by Chapman’s Brewing Company.
Professional photographer Jennifer Stevenson will be on hand to take couples, group and individual photos for the event. A wide variety of music will be provided by local DJ Alexander Sounds and song requests can be made as well.
One of the best parts of the night will be the Denim King and Diamond Queen contest with a prize of $100 for each.
Advance tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased at the Humane Society, located at 951 S. Line Street in Columbia City. Tickets can be purchased online at hswc.org to be held at “Will Call” for the night of the event. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25 per person.
“We hope the Dessert Dance event will be tremendously successful and will become an annual fundraiser,” said Carroll. “All monies raised from this year’s ‘Denim and Diamonds’ event will go to the care of Whitley County’s homeless animals.”
Each year the number of homeless animals in Whitley County increases. This new event was created to relieve some of the financial burden on the shelter. In 2022 the shelter took in more than 1,200 animals, which increased the need for food, spays, neuters, vaccines, medical care, and adoption services.
