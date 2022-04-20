Everyone says they love nature, but does nature love us back? And how would we know? This is the topic to be explored at one session of the upcoming Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s Earth Day Festival on April 30. WACF is organizing more than 20 educational, fun, hands-on programs and activities to be held outdoors at WACF Education Center south of Syracuse.
The “Does Nature Love Us Back” program will be an interactive session at the Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., co-hosted by Cliff Kindy, Dani Tippman, and John Edgerton who have spent their lifetimes working with plants, animals, water and soil. They come together for the first time to offer a shared vision of their life’s work, woven from three independent strands into a unified message of hope, harmony and humility.
10 – 10:50 a.m. REMEMBRANCE:
Water is Life; Human/Plant diversity makes us stronger. (Facilitated by Dani Tippman)
11 - 11:50 a.m. DIALOGUE:
How can we accept the coming difficulties of our distressed planet, so that we and our children can meet them with courage, empathy and resilience? (Facilitated by Cliff Kindy)
12:45 - 1:35 p.m. EARTH STORIES:
Sharing stories about how we each are needed in the web of life, and how harmony and mutual understanding are vital to our survival. These ancient stories are now beginning to be validated by modern science. (Facilitated by John Edgerton)
This event is sponsored by Chautauqua-Wawasee. See their website for details or updates. www.chautauquawawasee.org facebook/chautauquawawasee or call 574-377-7543. In the event of cold or rainy weather, this event will move to the Syracuse Community Center.
Dani Tippman, a Myaamia elder is the Director of Whitley County Historical Museum. Dani is dedicated to Myaamia culture, history and traditional plant usage as food, medicine and technology. She offers the wisdom of Myaamia lifeways to the people of this world.
Cliff Kindy is an organic farmer who does all his gardening and life needs on captured and recycled water and without using fossil fuel. Cliff has, over thirty years, traveled with Christian Peacemaking Teams worldwide to stand with indigenous people in the face of violent, unjust regimes.
John Edgerton has done organic market gardening and community supported agriculture based on limited and appropriate technology. John and his partner Amy co-teach Slow Farming at Kalamazoo College to give fourth-year students a hands-on immersion in farming and gardening skills. Their passion is saving and stewarding seeds.
