Nashville Country Recording Artist Dylan Raymond takes the stage at Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, IN on May 29th at 6:00 PM!

Taking the country music industry by storm ever since releasing his debut single, Take it Slow, in 2016 as it soared to No. 2 on the Itunes Country Pre-order Charts, to his hit single, I Can Be That, hitting the Itunes Country Top 50, Dylan is just getting started. His current single, BFE, is giving his fans an inside look on what to expect for his sophomore EP.
Bringing his energetic and thrilling performances to any stage he steps foot on, Dylan has already shared the stage with household names such as; Trace Adkins, Jake Owen, Jon Langston, Jerrod Neimann and Colt Ford.
In addition, Dylan ended his 2019 season with a sold out performance with Russell Dickerson at 8 Seconds Saloon and a packed out show with Andy Grammer and Walker Hayes at WeishFest 2019!
In 2020, Dylan shared the stage with 90s country legends Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye on the Roots and Boots Tour, as well as packing out Rain (Dothan, AL) and Barnato (Omaha, NE) with COVID restrictions in place. Dylan has also performed on some of Nashville’s most famous stages such as CMA Fest, Whiskey Jam and BusCall.
