WABASH — Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will offer free movies at the Eagles Theatre every Monday from July 11 through Aug. 8. Showings will take place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the main Eagles Theatre.
Sensory-friendly showings will be also be offered at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Ferguson Theatre, and feature lower audio and brighter lighting for safe and comfortable movement and enjoyment of the movie.
The movie lineup includes:
- Monday, July 11 – "The Mitchells vs. The Machines"
- Monday, July 18 – "Tom & Jerry"
- Monday, July 25 – "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
- Monday, Aug. 1 – "Scoob!"
- Monday, Aug. 8 – "Spirit Untamed"
Lead sponsors include Chittick Insurance, City of Wabash, Family Optometry, Ford Meter Box, Gaunt & Son Asphalt, Inc., Gorman & Bunch Orthodontics, and Wabash Veterinary Hospital. Associate sponsors are Beacon Credit Union, Downs Tandy & Petruniw, P.C., Modoc’s Market, Playhouse Studio of Dance, and Wabash Music, and a supporting sponsor is Benson & Son LLC.
Full concession offerings will be available during the free movies including pizza, hot dogs, nachos, mozzarella sticks, pretzels, slushies, candy, popcorn, and more.
