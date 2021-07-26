MUNCIE, IND— After more than a year of anticipation, John R. Emens College-Community Auditorium announces its 2021-2022 season events! Experience concerts, Broadway, comedy, dance, and more.
Single event tickets go on sale Monday, August 16 10 a.m. at the Emens box office or online at Ticketmaster.com. Subscriptions are available now for the Artist Series. Receive priority ordering and seating by reserving an Artist Series subscription to 6 Broadway-based performances before the general public, plus qualify for discounts to many of our other sponsored events this season. For more information visit bsu.edu/emens or call 765-285-1539.
Philadanco! The Philadelphia Dance Company September 22
The Price is Right Live! September 26 (on sale now)
Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio (Artist Series) October 8
Carbonaro: Lies on Stage, Homecoming Weekend October 22 (on sale now)
Forever Young (Artist Series) October 28
Crowder: The Milk & Honey Tour November 11 (on sale now)
World of Musicals (Artist Series) January 29
That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody February 10
Waitress (Artist Series) February 21
Stile Antico (at Sursa Hall) February 22
An American in Paris (Artist Series) March 14
The Crossroads Project: Rising Tide March 31 (free, tickets required)
Hairspray (Artist Series) April 11
Madagascar: The Musical April 13
Interested in attending multiple events but don’t want to commit to the full Artist Series Subscription? Purchase the Pick 4+ Package and receive a package discount on a personalized selection of performances at both Emens Auditorium and Pruis Hall. Tickets must be purchased at the same time to qualify and will be available on Monday, August 16 at 10 a.m. at the Emens box office.
Join the conversation by tagging #ExperienceEmens or @EmensAuditorium on social media.
Learn more at bsu.edu/emens or call 765-285-1539.
