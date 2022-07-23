COLUMBIA CITY – Many rural kids who get involved in 4-H do so at a very young age.
This year in Whitley County, a group of kids not only got to participate in fair events – they actually got to come together and plan one.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 12:05 am
A Junior Fair Board was assembled, and the group got to plan its own event: The Farmer’s Olympics.
Held in the main grandstand arena, the event started with participants crawling through a mud pit, then proceeded to a wheelbarrow race through an obstacle course. Next was a ring toss featuring toilet seats, followed by filling up a barrel with buckets of water. The unique event finished with the teams of four participants pushing rolled bales of hay toward the finish line.
Greta Minthorn, a junior at Churubusco High School, was one of the members of the Junior Fair Board. She’s been involved in 4H since third grade.
Minthorn said she and her fellow Junior Fair Board members enjoyed the process of learning how to plan and run their own event.
“We started working on it in January,” Minthorn said. “It was a bit challenging at times, but we got it done.”
There were three Junior Fair Board members from Columbia City; two from Whitko; one from Churubusco; and two from Central Noble.
Junior Fair Board members shadowed Fair Board members, Minthorn said, and the main fair board folks were very helpful.
Brandi Chauncey, a Whitley County Fair Board member who handles public relations and marketing for the fair, worked with Minthorn on promoting the fair.
Everyone associated with the fair is a volunteer, Chauncey added.
