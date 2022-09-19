CS Lewis- payne

David Payne portrays C.S. Lewis is his one-man act.

 Contributed

WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Department of Humanities will sponsor "An Evening with C.S. Lewis," a one-man performance starring British actor David Payne based on the life of the author of the “Chronicles of Narnia” book series. The performances will take place on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Grace College Little Theatre, located in Philathea Hall, 1499 Alpha Dr., Winona Lake. The performances are ticketed and open to the public: $10 with a Grace ID and $12 for general admission. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

“These performances will be a treat for all who attend – from those who have read the complete works of C.S. Lewis to those only familiar with ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and everyone in between,” said Dr. Lauren Rich, chair of the Grace College Department of Humanities.

