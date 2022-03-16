WINONA LAKE – The Grace College Wind Ensemble will perform its spring concert, “Jolly Old England,” on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center, 1 Tiger Lane, Warsaw. The concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 p.m.
“Our spring concert celebrates music from our friends across the pond in Great Britain,” said Eric Criss, director of the ensemble. “From British marches like Colonel Bogey to the big screen with James Bond and Adele to classics like the Beatles, this concert has a bit of everything. I am particularly looking forward to Crown Imperial – a wind ensemble standard that reflects the grandeur of the coronation of King George VI in 1937.”
The band, which rehearses weekly on the Grace College campus, is a collection of Grace students and Warsaw/Winona Lake community members.
Grace College senior flutist Lauren O’Grady first learned about Wind Ensemble through Grace's involvement fair. She was actively involved in her high school's music program, and the ensemble gave her the opportunity to continue pursuing music as a college student.
“I love working together with a group to create something beautiful and meaningful—in this case music,” said O’Grady. “I look forward to performing with the group and sharing what we've worked on with an audience.”
Kamryn Booher, a first-year student at Grace and oboist in the ensemble, is equally excited about the upcoming concert.
“People should come to this concert because the Wind Ensemble is a celebration of musicians,” said Booher. “With musicians from every generation and every skill level, we work together to create music and have fun as we are able to learn from each other.”
Visit www.gracewindensemble.com for a 60-second preview of the concert.
The Grace Wind Ensemble Spring Concert is a part of the Grace College & The Village at Winona Festival of Music. To see upcoming concerts, visit www.grace.edu/musicfestival/.
