Fricke donation to museum

Singer and Whitley County native Janie Fricke presents her jacket to Aaron Mathieu and the Whitley County Historical Museum.

 Contributed

Working at the Museum is always interesting and at times surprising. We never know who will be walking through the door or what items they may be bringing which are related to Whitley County history. Then occasionally there are amazing telephone calls.

A few weeks ago, Aaron Mathieu, our Assistant Director, picked up the ringing phone and glanced at the name of the person that was calling. Excitement filled his voice as he told me to look at who was calling. The name on the phone was Janie Fricke! She called to say that she wanted to donate several items to the Museum. She had donated items in the past which are now a part of our “Local Legends” display.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.