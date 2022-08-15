Working at the Museum is always interesting and at times surprising. We never know who will be walking through the door or what items they may be bringing which are related to Whitley County history. Then occasionally there are amazing telephone calls.
A few weeks ago, Aaron Mathieu, our Assistant Director, picked up the ringing phone and glanced at the name of the person that was calling. Excitement filled his voice as he told me to look at who was calling. The name on the phone was Janie Fricke! She called to say that she wanted to donate several items to the Museum. She had donated items in the past which are now a part of our “Local Legends” display.
A week or so later, Janie’s sister, Julia, came to the Museum with three “filled to the brim” photo albums which depicted Janie’s career.
Several phone calls ensued between Janie and Aaron over the next few weeks as plans were made as to what and when the items would be transferred to the Museum. During a phone call last week, Janie asked Aaron if he would prefer to have the items shipped to the Museum or, as she was going to be performing at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 30, he could meet her there to pick up the items! It was a very easy decision to make and plans were soon made for meeting at the Blue Gate.
Filled with jittery nerves, Aaron and his wife met Janie’s husband in the lobby of the Blue Gate. He took them backstage to meet with Janie.
In an earlier conversation, Janie had learned that the dress the Museum had on display was a white dress. She immediately had said that she would donate a “better” dress.
True to her word, Janie donated a magnificent jeweled dress that she had worn to the White House when she met President Ronald Reagan. She included a photo of her seated next to the Secretary of State, George Schultz.
Other items included her 1983 Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year Award, her 1965 Hoosier Girls State award for “Outstanding Citizen” which was sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, many photographs and a concert t-shirt.
Many of these items will soon be on display at the Museum.
