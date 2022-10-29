WABASH — Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre. Tickets went on sale Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Steel Magnolias – Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. - Eagles Theatre
Fire Line Productions of Wabash features local talent as they bring your favorite characters from the 1989 film to life on stage in this comedy turned drama. Make yourself at home at Truvy’s beauty salon, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. The laughs and wit quickly subside when the sudden realization of their mortality sets in after the death of a beloved character, but also draws on the underlying strength - and love - which give the play and its characters the special quality to make them truly touching, funny, and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad. Tickets are $16.
The Ultimate Doors, A Tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors – Friday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Theatre
With great attention to detail, The Ultimate Doors provide audiences with an authentic looking and sounding tribute to Jim Morrison & The Doors. From Morrison’s leather outfits all the way down to the color of the microphone cable, The Ultimate Doors leaves no stone unturned in presenting an authentic tribute show for old and new generations of Doors fans. The concert is sponsored by MetroNet. Most seats are $25 with limited premium seating available for $45.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Trouble Is 25th Anniversary Tour – Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center
Twenty-five years into his recording career, Kenny Wayne Shepherd continues to create blues-infused rock n' roll. Shepherd has an enviable resume as an accomplished recording artist, a riveting live performer, and one of the most distinctive guitarists of his generation. Shepherd has sold millions of albums worldwide, received five Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, two Blues Music awards, plus a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles. Most seats are $39, $49, and $79, with limited premium seating available for $99.
Stryper – Tuesday, May 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Eagles Theatre
Christian rockers Stryper burst on the 80s scene with their groundbreaking “heavenly metal” genre. The group sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and garnered Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You.” Most seats are $29, $39, and $49, with limited premium seating available for $79.
