WABASH— Honeywell Arts & Entertainment adds to the list of concerts set for 2022. Tickets became available to the public on March 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by calling 260.563.1102 or online at www.honeywellarts.org.
Darci Lynne: My Lips are Sealed – Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m.
Ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne is bringing her friends Petunia, Oscar, and Edna to Wabash! As the youngest contestant ever to win America's Got Talent, Darci won the hearts of America with her undeniable talent. She currently stars in Nickelodeon’s hit show “Unfiltered” and has made appearances on “All That,” “The Substitute, and “Side Hustle.” Don’t miss this evening of family entertainment. Most seats $45, $59. Limited premium seating $100.
Jim Breuer: Freedom of Laughter Tour – Saturday, August 6, 7:30 p.m.
Freewheeling, comic storyteller Jim Breuer made the list of Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Standups of all time. After being a Saturday Night Live regular in the late 90s, Breuer went on to garner a successful touring standup career, became a regular on The Howard Stern Show, and currently hosts The Jim Breuer Podcast. For mature audiences. Most seats $25, $35. Limited premium seating $75.
Daniel O’Donnell – Saturday, October 1, 7:30 p.m.
For over three decades, Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell has performed folk songs, ballads, and pop classics for millions of his fans worldwide in his own unique style. The cultural icon combines his talent and charming on-stage persona for exhilarating live performances! Most seats $39, $49, $59, $69. Limited premium seating $99.
