Wabash – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced the addition of several new events to the Honeywell House lineup. The Honeywell House is located at 720 N. Wabash St. in Wabash.
These events include:
Happenings in Wabash County – Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
Do you wonder what is going on at the corner of highways 13 and 24? Are you curious what Imagine One 85 is about? Are you interested in things are happening and developing in Wabash County? Come hear Keith Gillenwater, president of Grow Wabash County, talk about all of these things and more. There will be a Q & A time also. Admission is free, however reservations are required due to limited seating. Reservations can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Restoration of the Eel River of Northern Indiana: A Journey of Reconciliation with Nature – Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
Jerry Sweeten will examine the cultural and natural history of the Eel River of northern Wabash County within the context of ecological restoration and research of the system over the past 20 years. The Eel River is a hidden gem of Wabash County with a rich and robust natural history and a great place to kayak or canoe. Admission is free, however reservations are required due to limited seating. Reservations can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Halloween at the House – Monday, Oct. 31
Bring your ghosts, goblins and little angels by the House on Halloween for a spook and a treat! The House will be open during the official trick-or-treating hours posted in the newspaper. Halloween at the House is sponsored by Chittick Insurance.
The Victory Vertical Project – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
The Victory Vertical Project uses descriptive vignettes accompanied by piano music in many styles - classical, popular, boogie-woogie, jazz, and movie soundtracks - to bring to life a remarkable account of courage, solidarity, and the power of music. Garik Pedersen, a Steinway artist, performs music by a varied and extensive list of composers to provide fascinating, beautiful, and moving glimpses into the war that, more than any other, united us as a people with a common purpose. The Victory Vertical Project celebrates the power of music to lift morale, bring people together, provide physical and mental healing, and instill a profound sense of purpose. Admission is free, however reservations are required due to limited seating. Reservations can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Travels to Uzbekistan – Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
Amy Ford, Melissa Ford-Kalbfell, and Erika Ford will share experiences and photos from their recent trip to this country in Central Asia. Learn a little about the history and culture of this fascinating country. Admission is free, however reservations are required due to limited seating. Reservations can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Christmas with Kris – Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.
Vocalist Kris Stephens and pianist Susan Vanlandingham will perform Christmas favorites including “Sleigh Ride,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Gesu Bambino,” and “O Holy Night.” Admission is free, however reservations are required due to limited seating. Reservations can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Holiday Floral Arranging – Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. at the Charley Creek Gardens
Join us at the Charley Creek Gardens as Jennifer Love-George of Love Bug Floral leads us in creating a seasonal arrangement. Sponsored by Crossroads Bank, the workshop is $35 per person and includes all materials. Reservations and advance payment is required, and can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Holiday Open House – Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.
Experience a beautifully adorned House, holiday music, and a program on the magic of Christmas décor. Mike Barnett and Brian Coe will share their expertise and interest in the art of decorating. Rick Elliott will continue the fun as he plays sounds of the season on the piano. A tour of the holiday decorated rooms and a light dessert will follow. Admission is free, however reservations are required due to limited seating. Reservations can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
Mark Honeywell Birthday Dinner – Friday, Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrate Mr. Honeywell’s 148th birthday with an evening of Scottish music, dancing, food, and poetry. The dinner menu will include cock-a-leekie (chicken, leek, and rice soup) roast beef with neeps and tatties (mashed turnips and potatoes) and cranachan (raspberry trifle). The dinner is $45 per person with tax and gratuity included. Reservations and advance payment is required, and can be made at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260-563-1102.
