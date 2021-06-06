RAIN OR SHINE – Friday, June 11, 2021
*formerly known as the Forks of the Wabash Uncorked*
HARTA (Huntington Area Recreational Trails Association) is back at it again with their annual beer and wine festival, Huntington Trails Beer and Wine Festival (formerly known as Forks of the Wabash Uncorked). This is an amazing wine and beer tasting event featuring the products of many great Indiana wineries and U.S breweries. Did they mention the food and music? Local food trucks will be there with plenty of food options available for purchase.
New for the 2021 year, a complimentary photo booth, and prize raffles. Oh and did we mention there will be Artisan Distilleries on hand to sample their many bourbons, whiskeys, vodkas, and gins.
They're invite you to sip your favorite wine or brew and enjoy live music in a festive atmosphere. Mark it on your calendar—you won’t want to miss this tasty summertime event!
Proceeds from the event will go towards development, maintenance, and awareness of trails in Huntington County.
Sampling Ticket includes: A souvenir wine glass and tasting program, sample selections at each winery and brewery table, opportunity purchase bottles and glasses from your favorites, appetizers, live music, prize raffles, and access to lots of great food vendors.
Designated Driver Ticket includes: Live music, prize raffles, non-alcoholic beverages, and access to great food vendors.
Tickets – $25- Early Bird (January 11- March 30- online only), $30-advanced (April 1-June 10), $10 – designated driver. and $35- gate (day of)
Buy tickets at : First Federal Savings Bank (Huntington locations), Bippus Bank, (Hauestein Rd and Roanoke locations), and online
NO REFUNDS
Must be 21 and over to attend
ONLY SERVICE REGISTERED SERVICE DOGS ALLOWED
Be sure to take a look at the website for a complete list of wineries, breweries, and food trucks that will be at the event this year.
