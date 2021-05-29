IBEW Local Union 723 is hosting the 6th Annual Durand Courtney Golf Outing at Eel River Golf Course on June 6, 2021 at 2pm. This event raises money to support another Brother or Sister in need. Tickets are $65/person and registration must be received by May 28, 2021. Please call the Hall at 260-484-0373 with any questions
